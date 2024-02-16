Hello User
KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 5.05 %. The stock closed at 1341.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1408.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy's stock opened at 1408.75 and closed at 1341.03. The stock's high and low for the day were both 1408.75. KPI Green Energy has a market capitalization of 5661.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1617.9 and the 52-week low is 259.03. The stock had a BSE volume of 9158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1341.03 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy BSE had a trading volume of 9158 shares, with a closing price of 1341.03.

