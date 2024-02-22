KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Day

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1617.95 and closed at ₹1559.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1637.9 and a low of ₹1593.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹9873.69 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1630.75 and a 52-week low of ₹259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 50269 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The KPI Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1637.9, which represents a 5% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is ₹77.95. Overall, the stock is experiencing positive growth in value.
On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a trading volume of 50269 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹1559.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!