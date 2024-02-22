Hello User
KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPI Green Energy opened at 1617.95 and closed at 1559.95. The stock reached a high of 1637.9 and a low of 1593.85. The market capitalization stood at 9873.69 crore, with a 52-week high of 1630.75 and a 52-week low of 259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 50269 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1637.9, up 5% from yesterday's ₹1559.95

22 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1559.95 on last trading day

