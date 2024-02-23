KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1680 and closed at ₹1637.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1719.75 and a low of ₹1670.7. The market capitalization of KPI Green Energy was ₹10367.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1637.9, and the 52-week low was ₹259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 136605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.