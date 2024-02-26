Hello User
KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 1719.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1805.7 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy opened at 1805.7, with a high of 1805.7 and a low of 1778.7. The closing price was 1719.75. The market capitalization was 10885.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 1805.7 and a low of 259.03. The BSE volume was 36385 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1719.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPI Green Energy had a volume of 36,385 shares with a closing price of 1719.75.

