KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : KPI Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1895.95 and closed at ₹1805.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1895.95 and the low was ₹1715.45. The market capitalization is ₹10686.3 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1805.7 and a 52-week low of ₹259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 160260 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.59%
|3 Months
|98.67%
|6 Months
|182.62%
|YTD
|81.43%
|1 Year
|505.68%
As of the latest data, KPI Green Energy stock is priced at ₹1772.7, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -33. Despite the decrease in percentage, the stock price remains relatively stable at a high value. Investors should continue to monitor the stock for any further changes.
On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a trading volume of 160,260 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹1805.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!