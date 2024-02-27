Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 1805.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1772.7 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : KPI Green Energy's stock opened at 1895.95 and closed at 1805.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1895.95 and the low was 1715.45. The market capitalization is 10686.3 crore with a 52-week high of 1805.7 and a 52-week low of 259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 160260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.59%
3 Months98.67%
6 Months182.62%
YTD81.43%
1 Year505.68%
27 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1772.7, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1805.7

As of the latest data, KPI Green Energy stock is priced at 1772.7, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -33. Despite the decrease in percentage, the stock price remains relatively stable at a high value. Investors should continue to monitor the stock for any further changes.

27 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1805.7 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a trading volume of 160,260 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1805.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!