Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 1772.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1745.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy opened at 1820.3 and closed at 1772.7. The stock reached a high of 1829.95 and a low of 1730. The market capitalization was 10522.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 1895.95 and a 52-week low of 259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 28746 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1772.7 on last trading day

The BSE volume for KPI Green Energy on the last day was 28746 shares with a closing price of 1772.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!