KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1820.3 and closed at ₹1772.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1829.95 and a low of ₹1730. The market capitalization was ₹10522.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1895.95 and a 52-week low of ₹259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 28746 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.