KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1658.2 and closed at ₹1745.45. The high for the day was ₹1710.2, with a low of ₹1658.2. The market cap stands at ₹9996.06 cr. The 52-week high is ₹1895.95 and the low is ₹259.03. The BSE volume was 58697 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.