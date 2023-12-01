KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1492.45 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹1495.15 and a low of ₹1471. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40,491.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,747 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1492.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 22,747. The closing price for the stock was ₹1492.45.