Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 6.51 %. The stock closed at 1456.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1550.85 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had an open price of 1500 and a close price of 1456.05. The stock reached a high of 1560 and a low of 1465 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 42048.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 688.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 128,811 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1456.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 128,811 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1456.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!