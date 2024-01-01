Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 1513.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1499.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1506.5 and closed at 1505.9. The stock reached a high of 1525 and a low of 1490.7 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is 41,498.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 647.5. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 73,183 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1499.95, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1513.75

As of the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1499.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.8, suggesting a decline of 13.8.

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.17%
3 Months19.72%
6 Months38.91%
YTD114.96%
1 Year115.76%
01 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1513.75, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1505.9

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1513.75, with a net change of 7.85 and a percent change of 0.52.

01 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1505.9 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 73,183 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1,505.9.

