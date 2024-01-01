KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1506.5 and closed at ₹1505.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1525 and a low of ₹1490.7 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹41,498.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹647.5. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 73,183 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1499.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.8, suggesting a decline of ₹13.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.17%
|3 Months
|19.72%
|6 Months
|38.91%
|YTD
|114.96%
|1 Year
|115.76%
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1513.75, with a net change of 7.85 and a percent change of 0.52.
On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 73,183 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹1,505.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!