KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1560.15, reached a high of ₹1590, and a low of ₹1525, closing at ₹1572.65. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹42,571.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1764 and the low was ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 61,405 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1570.15 with a percent change of -0.16% and a net change of -2.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
