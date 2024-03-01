Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1572.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1570.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1560.15, reached a high of 1590, and a low of 1525, closing at 1572.65. The market capitalization was recorded at 42,571.95 crore. The 52-week high was 1764 and the low was 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 61,405 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1570.15, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1572.65

The current data of KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1570.15 with a percent change of -0.16% and a net change of -2.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1572.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,405. The closing price of the stock was 1572.65.

