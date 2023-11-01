Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1217.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1220 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1207.95 and closed at 1184.45. The stock reached a high of 1253.9 and a low of 1205.2. The market capitalization of the company is 33,199.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1237.8 and 623 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 100,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

