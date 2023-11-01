KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1207.95 and closed at ₹1184.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1253.9 and a low of ₹1205.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,199.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1237.8 and ₹623 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 100,138 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1220, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% or ₹2.5.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 100,138. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,184.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!