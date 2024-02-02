KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for KPIT Technologies saw an open price of ₹1537.2 and a close price of ₹1523.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1597 and a low of ₹1537.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹42,871.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹688.25. The BSE volume for the day was 37,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.