KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 3.51 %. The stock closed at 1523.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1577.1 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for KPIT Technologies saw an open price of 1537.2 and a close price of 1523.65. The stock reached a high of 1597 and a low of 1537.2. The company's market capitalization is 42,871.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 688.25. The BSE volume for the day was 37,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:55 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4344
Buy4333
Hold1211
Sell1111
Strong Sell2222
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1577.1, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹1523.65

The current data shows that the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1577.1. There has been a percent change of 3.51, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 53.45, implying a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7714.178.051.029191.15883.0548040.67
PB Fintech975.55-21.35-2.141050.1390.643485.39
KPIT Technologies1579.3555.73.661639.6688.2542697.16
Coforge6376.0205.33.336788.03565.238949.12
Birlasoft847.1518.352.21858.7250.3523285.66
02 Feb 2024, 11:10 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of KPIT Technologies stock was 1537.2 and the high price was 1597.

02 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1523.65 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 37977 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1523.65.

