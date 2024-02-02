KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for KPIT Technologies saw an open price of ₹1537.2 and a close price of ₹1523.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1597 and a low of ₹1537.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹42,871.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹688.25. The BSE volume for the day was 37,977 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The current data shows that the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1577.1. There has been a percent change of 3.51, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 53.45, implying a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7714.1
|78.05
|1.02
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48040.67
|PB Fintech
|975.55
|-21.35
|-2.14
|1050.1
|390.6
|43485.39
|KPIT Technologies
|1579.35
|55.7
|3.66
|1639.6
|688.25
|42697.16
|Coforge
|6376.0
|205.3
|3.33
|6788.0
|3565.2
|38949.12
|Birlasoft
|847.15
|18.35
|2.21
|858.7
|250.35
|23285.66
Today, the low price of KPIT Technologies stock was ₹1537.2 and the high price was ₹1597.
On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 37977 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1523.65.
