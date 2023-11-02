KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

KPIT Technologies, an Indian IT services company, opened at ₹1226.15 and closed at ₹1217.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1231.25 and a low of ₹1205 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹33,034.33 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹1253.9 and a low of ₹623. The BSE volume for the day was 32,331 shares.
02 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
