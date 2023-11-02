Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 1217.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies

KPIT Technologies, an Indian IT services company, opened at 1226.15 and closed at 1217.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1231.25 and a low of 1205 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 33,034.33 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of 1253.9 and a low of 623. The BSE volume for the day was 32,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1217.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,331. The closing price for the stock was 1,217.5.

