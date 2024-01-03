Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 1491.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1467.4 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1496.95 and closed at 1491.05. The stock reached a high of 1498.4 and a low of 1459 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 40227.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1639.6 and 676.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 479,794 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1467.4, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1491.05

The current data of KPIT Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 1467.4, which represents a percent change of -1.59. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -23.65, indicating a decrease of 23.65 from the previous trading session.

03 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1491.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 479,794. The closing price for the stock was 1491.05.

