KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Gains in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1514.85 and closed at ₹1498.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹1514.85 and the low was ₹1477. The market capitalization of the company is 40,577.4 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1639.6 and a 52-week low of ₹623. The BSE volume for the day was 27,895 shares.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Persistent Systems
|6456.65
|27.55
|0.43
|6613.75
|3756.12
|49344.95
|Mphasis
|2372.55
|-2.8
|-0.12
|2550.95
|1660.65
|44698.85
|KPIT Technologies
|1503.45
|20.4
|1.38
|1639.6
|623.0
|40645.23
|PB Fintech
|855.35
|-7.15
|-0.83
|872.75
|390.6
|38127.45
|Coforge
|5701.9
|-12.7
|-0.22
|5842.6
|3565.2
|34831.24
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1504.5, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹1483.05
KPIT Technologies stock price is currently at ₹1504.5 with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 21.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, increasing by 1.45% or ₹21.45.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock reached a low price of ₹1446 and a high price of ₹1514.35 for the day.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1493.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1483.05
The current data of KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1493.5 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 10.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% from the previous trading day and has gained 10.45 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of KPIT Technologies.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|19.68%
|6 Months
|33.03%
|YTD
|110.59%
|1 Year
|108.15%
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1480.15, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1498.45
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1480.15 with a percent change of -1.22. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -18.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹18.3 in value.
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1498.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 27,895 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1498.45.
