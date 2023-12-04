Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 1483.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1504.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1514.85 and closed at 1498.45. The stock's high for the day was 1514.85 and the low was 1477. The market capitalization of the company is 40,577.4 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1639.6 and a 52-week low of 623. The BSE volume for the day was 27,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Persistent Systems6456.6527.550.436613.753756.1249344.95
Mphasis2372.55-2.8-0.122550.951660.6544698.85
KPIT Technologies1503.4520.41.381639.6623.040645.23
PB Fintech855.35-7.15-0.83872.75390.638127.45
Coforge5701.9-12.7-0.225842.63565.234831.24
04 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1504.5, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹1483.05

KPIT Technologies stock price is currently at 1504.5 with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 21.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, increasing by 1.45% or 21.45.

04 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a low price of 1446 and a high price of 1514.35 for the day.

04 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1493.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1483.05

The current data of KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1493.5 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 10.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% from the previous trading day and has gained 10.45 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of KPIT Technologies.

04 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months19.68%
6 Months33.03%
YTD110.59%
1 Year108.15%
04 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1480.15, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1498.45

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1480.15 with a percent change of -1.22. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -18.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 18.3 in value.

04 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1498.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 27,895 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1498.45.

