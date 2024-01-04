KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1475 and closed at ₹1467.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1488.5 and a low of ₹1455.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40112.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹676.15. The BSE volume for the day was 28984 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1471.5 with a net change of 8.3 and a percent change of 0.57.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.63%
|3 Months
|17.35%
|6 Months
|38.57%
|YTD
|-3.38%
|1 Year
|111.45%
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹1460, with a percent change of -0.22% and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22%, resulting in a net change of -3.2. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may fluctuate throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,984. The closing price for the day was ₹1467.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!