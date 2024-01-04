Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1463.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1471.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1475 and closed at 1467.4. The stock reached a high of 1488.5 and a low of 1455.05. The market capitalization of the company is 40112.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 676.15. The BSE volume for the day was 28984 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1471.5, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1463.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1471.5 with a net change of 8.3 and a percent change of 0.57.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.63%
3 Months17.35%
6 Months38.57%
YTD-3.38%
1 Year111.45%
04 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1460, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1463.2

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 1460, with a percent change of -0.22% and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22%, resulting in a net change of -3.2. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

04 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1467.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,984. The closing price for the day was 1467.4.

