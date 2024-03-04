KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1577.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1585 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1577.05 and closed at ₹1577.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1592.1 and a low of ₹1531.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹42974.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a low of ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1491 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:05:30 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1577.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 1491 shares with a closing price of ₹1577.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!