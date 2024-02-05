KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Soars on Strong Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies had an open price of ₹1537.2 and a close price of ₹1523.65. The stock had a high of ₹1597 and a low of ₹1537.2. The market cap of the company is ₹42635.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹688.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 67145 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1615.75. The stock has seen a 2.59% increase, with a net change of ₹40.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.42%
|3 Months
|13.42%
|6 Months
|37.59%
|YTD
|4.18%
|1 Year
|100.27%
Based on the current data of KPIT Technologies stock, the price is ₹1572.5. There has been a 3.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 48.85.
On the last day of trading, the volume of KPIT Technologies on the BSE was 67,145 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1523.65.
