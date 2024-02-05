Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 1575 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1615.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies had an open price of 1537.2 and a close price of 1523.65. The stock had a high of 1597 and a low of 1537.2. The market cap of the company is 42635.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 688.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 67145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1615.75, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹1575

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1615.75. The stock has seen a 2.59% increase, with a net change of 40.75.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.42%
3 Months13.42%
6 Months37.59%
YTD4.18%
1 Year100.27%
05 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1572.5, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹1523.65

Based on the current data of KPIT Technologies stock, the price is 1572.5. There has been a 3.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 48.85.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1523.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of KPIT Technologies on the BSE was 67,145 shares. The closing price for the day was 1523.65.

