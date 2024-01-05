KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1460 and closed at ₹1463.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1485, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1459.2. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹40,360.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1639.6 and ₹676.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 50,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.