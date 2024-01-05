Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1463.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1472.25 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at 1460 and closed at 1463.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1485, while the lowest price recorded was 1459.2. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is 40,360.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1639.6 and 676.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 50,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1463.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 50,990 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1463.2.

