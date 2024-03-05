Active Stocks
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges on Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 1583.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1549.7 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1580.45, closed at 1583.35, with a high of 1584.5 and a low of 1542.65. The market capitalization was 42017.48 crores. The 52-week high was 1764 and the 52-week low was 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 19593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:01:34 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1549.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹1583.35

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1549.7, with a percent change of -2.13% and a net change of -33.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:05:21 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1583.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 19,593 shares with a closing price of 1583.35.

