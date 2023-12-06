KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|3 Months
|20.34%
|6 Months
|30.69%
|YTD
|109.89%
|1 Year
|105.81%
06 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1477.6, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1495.9
06 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1495.9 on last trading day