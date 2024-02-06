Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 1575 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1593.25 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1596.9 and closed at 1575. The stock had a high of 1624.05 and a low of 1574. The market capitalization of the company is 43198.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 688.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 60937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1593.25, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1575

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1593.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 18.25, suggesting a positive movement.

06 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1575 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 60,937 shares and closed at a price of 1,575.

