LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Drops on Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1493.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1520.55, reached a high of 1548, and a low of 1482.45 before closing at 1546.3. The market capitalization stood at 40,493.72 crore. The 52-week high was 1764 and the 52-week low was 740.75. The BSE volume recorded was 145,160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51:38 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:46:21 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1486.75, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1493.5

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1486.75, which represents a decrease of 0.45% or a net change of -6.75.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.02%
3 Months-4.98%
6 Months28.08%
YTD-1.35%
1 Year78.8%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05:07 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1493.5, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹1546.3

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1493.5 with a decrease of 3.41% or -52.8 points.

06 Mar 2024, 08:05:05 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1546.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 145,160 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1546.3.

