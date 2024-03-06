KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Drops on Market Volatility

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1493.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1520.55, reached a high of ₹1548, and a low of ₹1482.45 before closing at ₹1546.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,493.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1764 and the 52-week low was ₹740.75. The BSE volume recorded was 145,160 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.