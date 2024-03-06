KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Drops on Market Volatility

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1520.55, reached a high of ₹1548, and a low of ₹1482.45 before closing at ₹1546.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,493.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1764 and the 52-week low was ₹740.75. The BSE volume recorded was 145,160 shares.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1486.75, which represents a decrease of 0.45% or a net change of -6.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.02%
|3 Months
|-4.98%
|6 Months
|28.08%
|YTD
|-1.35%
|1 Year
|78.8%
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1493.5 with a decrease of 3.41% or -52.8 points.
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 145,160 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1546.3.
