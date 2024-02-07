Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 5.13 %. The stock closed at 1594.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1676.1 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for KPIT Technologies saw an open price of 1612.85 and a close price of 1594.25. The stock had a high of 1685 and a low of 1600.45. The market capitalization for the company is 45,444.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 87,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1676.1, up 5.13% from yesterday's ₹1594.25

The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 5.13% or 81.85. The current price of the stock is 1676.1.

07 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1594.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 87,526. The closing price for the stock was 1594.25.

