KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for KPIT Technologies saw an open price of ₹1612.85 and a close price of ₹1594.25. The stock had a high of ₹1685 and a low of ₹1600.45. The market capitalization for the company is ₹45,444.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 87,526 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 5.13% or ₹81.85. The current price of the stock is ₹1676.1.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 87,526. The closing price for the stock was ₹1594.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!