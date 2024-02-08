Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1676.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1655.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of KPIT Technologies was 1695. The close price was 1676.1. The high price for the day was 1695, while the low price was 1642.6. The market capitalization of the company is 44876.58 crore. The 52-week high for KPIT Technologies is 1685, while the 52-week low is 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 111,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1655.15, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1676.1

On the given day, the stock price of KPIT Technologies was 1655.15. It experienced a percent change of -1.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price was -20.95, suggesting a decrease of 20.95 from the previous trading day.

08 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1676.1 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 111,822 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1676.1.

