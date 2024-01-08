Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 1472.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1506.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of KPIT Technologies was 1484.85 and the close price was 1472.25. The stock had a high of 1508.5 and a low of 1472. The market capitalization of the company is 41307.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 676.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 27061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1472.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,061. The closing price for the stock was 1472.25.

