KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 1655.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1711.05 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1657 and closed at 1655.15. The stock had a high of 1720 and a low of 1653.4. The market capitalization of the company is 46,392.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1695 and the 52-week low is 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 206,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1655.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 206,327. The closing price for the stock was 1655.15.

