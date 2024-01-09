KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1517.85 and closed at ₹1506.8. The stock had a high of ₹1517.85 and a low of ₹1490.9. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹41,275.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹676.15. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 56,067 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of KPIT Technologies reached a low price of ₹1506.1 and a high price of ₹1526.45 on the current day.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1507.65 with a percent change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased by 0.14% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 2.05, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹2.05 in value. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.05%
|3 Months
|22.02%
|6 Months
|41.96%
|YTD
|-0.51%
|1 Year
|110.16%
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1505.6 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and a decrease of 1.2 in value.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 56,067 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1506.8.
