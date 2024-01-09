Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1505.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1507.65 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1517.85 and closed at 1506.8. The stock had a high of 1517.85 and a low of 1490.9. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is 41,275.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 676.15. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 56,067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of KPIT Technologies reached a low price of 1506.1 and a high price of 1526.45 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1507.65, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1505.6

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1507.65 with a percent change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased by 0.14% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 2.05, indicating that the stock has increased by 2.05 in value. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.05%
3 Months22.02%
6 Months41.96%
YTD-0.51%
1 Year110.16%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1505.6, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1506.8

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1505.6 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and a decrease of 1.2 in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1506.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 56,067 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1506.8.

