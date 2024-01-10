KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1518.85 and closed at ₹1505.6. The high for the day was ₹1526.45, while the low was ₹1506.1. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹41,647.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6, while the 52-week low is ₹677.05. The BSE volume for the day was 18,360 shares.
10 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
