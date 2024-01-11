Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 1516.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1530.25 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for KPIT Technologies was 1522.35 and the close price was 1516.55. The stock had a high of 1543.6 and a low of 1518.3. The market capitalization for the company is 41,950.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1639.6 and the 52-week low was 677.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1516.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 32,684 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,516.55.

