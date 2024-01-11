KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for KPIT Technologies was ₹1522.35 and the close price was ₹1516.55. The stock had a high of ₹1543.6 and a low of ₹1518.3. The market capitalization for the company is ₹41,950.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low was ₹677.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.