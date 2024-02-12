Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 1727.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1742.85 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1725.9 and closed at 1711.05. The stock had a high of 1735.1 and a low of 1672.65. The market capitalization of the company is 46846.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1735.1 and 740.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1742.85, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1727.8

Based on the current data of KPIT Technologies stock, the price is 1742.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.87, with a net change of 15.05.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.56%
3 Months14.4%
6 Months51.28%
YTD14.14%
1 Year111.42%
12 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1728.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1727.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1728.25. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45.

12 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1711.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies on the BSE recorded a volume of 193,042 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1711.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!