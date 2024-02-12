KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1725.9 and closed at ₹1711.05. The stock had a high of ₹1735.1 and a low of ₹1672.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46846.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1735.1 and ₹740.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193042 shares.

