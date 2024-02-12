KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1725.9 and closed at ₹1711.05. The stock had a high of ₹1735.1 and a low of ₹1672.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46846.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1735.1 and ₹740.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193042 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of KPIT Technologies stock, the price is ₹1742.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.87, with a net change of 15.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.56%
|3 Months
|14.4%
|6 Months
|51.28%
|YTD
|14.14%
|1 Year
|111.42%
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1728.25. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45.
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies on the BSE recorded a volume of 193,042 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1711.05.
