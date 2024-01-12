KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' Stock Soars in Today's Trading

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1540 and closed at ₹1531.75. The stock had a high of ₹1545.65 and a low of ₹1525. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,218.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹677.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,651 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies stock's low price for the day was ₹1542.8, while the high price reached was ₹1561.65.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1555.2. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock price, leading to a net change of 14.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.66%
|3 Months
|17.82%
|6 Months
|47.1%
|YTD
|1.79%
|1 Year
|119.18%
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1547.4, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 6.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, there were 22,651 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1531.75.
