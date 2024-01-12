KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' Stock Soars in Today's Trading

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1540 and closed at ₹1531.75. The stock had a high of ₹1545.65 and a low of ₹1525. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,218.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹677.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,651 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.