KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 1540.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1555.2 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1540 and closed at 1531.75. The stock had a high of 1545.65 and a low of 1525. The market capitalization of the company is 42,218.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 677.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,651 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price for the day was 1542.8, while the high price reached was 1561.65.

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1555.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1540.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1555.2. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock price, leading to a net change of 14.5 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.66%
3 Months17.82%
6 Months47.1%
YTD1.79%
1 Year119.18%
12 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1547.4, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1540.7

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1547.4, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 6.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1531.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, there were 22,651 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1531.75.

