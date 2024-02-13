KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plummets on Poor Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1728.25 and closed at ₹1727.8. The stock had a high of ₹1764 and a low of ₹1693.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46359.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1735.1 and the 52-week low is ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 87,577 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1609.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of -5.89% in percentage change and a net change of -100.65. This indicates that the stock has had a negative performance and has decreased in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.13%
|3 Months
|11.98%
|6 Months
|51.55%
|YTD
|12.82%
|1 Year
|99.66%
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1709.85. The percent change is -1.04%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.95, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹17.95. Overall, this data suggests that KPIT Technologies stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 87,577 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,727.8.
