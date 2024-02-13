Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plummets on Poor Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -5.89 %. The stock closed at 1709.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1609.2 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1728.25 and closed at 1727.8. The stock had a high of 1764 and a low of 1693.25. The market capitalization of the company is 46359.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1735.1 and the 52-week low is 740.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 87,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1609.2, down -5.89% from yesterday's ₹1709.85

The current data shows that the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1609.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of -5.89% in percentage change and a net change of -100.65. This indicates that the stock has had a negative performance and has decreased in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.13%
3 Months11.98%
6 Months51.55%
YTD12.82%
1 Year99.66%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1709.85, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1727.8

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1709.85. The percent change is -1.04%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.95, meaning the stock has decreased by 17.95. Overall, this data suggests that KPIT Technologies stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1727.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 87,577 shares and closed at a price of 1,727.8.

