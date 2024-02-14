Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -7.19 %. The stock closed at 1709.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1586.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at a price of 1707.9 and closed at 1709.85. The stock reached a high of 1709.8 and a low of 1575.6 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is 43027.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1764 and the 52-week low is 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 209,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1709.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 209,472. The closing price for the stock was 1709.85.

