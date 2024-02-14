KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at a price of ₹1707.9 and closed at ₹1709.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1709.8 and a low of ₹1575.6 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹43027.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1764 and the 52-week low is ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 209,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.