KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1499.95 and closed at ₹1474.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1503.55 and a low of ₹1477.2. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹40651.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the stock was 38354 shares.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1477.75 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -5.1, indicating that the stock price has dropped by ₹5.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|21.45%
|6 Months
|39.42%
|YTD
|110.57%
|1 Year
|117.01%
The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is ₹1482.85, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 38,354 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,474.4.
