KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1482.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1477.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1499.95 and closed at 1474.4. The stock reached a high of 1503.55 and a low of 1477.2. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is 40651.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the stock was 38354 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1477.75, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1482.85

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1477.75 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -5.1, indicating that the stock price has dropped by 5.1.

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months21.45%
6 Months39.42%
YTD110.57%
1 Year117.01%
15 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1482.85, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1474.4

The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is 1482.85, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1474.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 38,354 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,474.4.

