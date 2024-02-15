KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Soars in Trading Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1563.7 and closed at ₹1586.95. The stock had a high of ₹1645.7 and a low of ₹1557.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹44,296.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1764 and the 52-week low is ₹740.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 59,850 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1633.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.95, indicating a positive movement in value. The net change in the stock price is 46.8, suggesting a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, there were 59,850 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹1586.95.
