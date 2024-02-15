Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 1586.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1633.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1563.7 and closed at 1586.95. The stock had a high of 1645.7 and a low of 1557.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 44,296.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1764 and the 52-week low is 740.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 59,850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1633.75, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹1586.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1633.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.95, indicating a positive movement in value. The net change in the stock price is 46.8, suggesting a significant increase in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1586.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, there were 59,850 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 1586.95.

