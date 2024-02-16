KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Soars in Trading Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1665 and closed at ₹1637.6. The stock had a high of ₹1689.35 and a low of ₹1624. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,529.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1764, while the 52-week low is ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 105,742 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1650.15. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 7.8 rupees.
