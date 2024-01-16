Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 1537.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1550.9 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1569.85 and closed at 1549.15. The stock reached a high of 1584.4 and a low of 1525.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,686.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6, while the 52-week low is 677.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1550.9, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1537.5

According to the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1550.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1537.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1537.5

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 1537.75. The percent change is 0.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. This data indicates that the stock price of KPIT Technologies has slightly increased.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1549.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 26,647 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1549.15.

