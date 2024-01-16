KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1569.85 and closed at ₹1549.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1584.4 and a low of ₹1525.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,686.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6, while the 52-week low is ₹677.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,647 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
According to the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1550.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹1537.75. The percent change is 0.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. This data indicates that the stock price of KPIT Technologies has slightly increased.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 26,647 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1549.15.
