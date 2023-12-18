Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 1517.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1496.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1490.6 and closed at 1482.85. The stock had a high of 1549.9 and a low of 1468.1. The market capitalization of the company is 41538.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the stock was 75,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1496.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1517.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1496.8. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.9, meaning the stock price has decreased by 20.9.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.71%
3 Months23.21%
6 Months40.04%
YTD115.63%
1 Year118.43%
18 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1515.2, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹1482.85

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1515.2. There has been a 2.18% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 32.35.

18 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1482.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 75,822. The closing price for the stock was 1482.85.

