KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges in Trading Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1490.6 and closed at ₹1482.85. The stock had a high of ₹1549.9 and a low of ₹1468.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41538.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the stock was 75,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.