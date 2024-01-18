Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1540.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1537.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1520.25 and closed at 1546.55. The high for the day was 1553.45 and the low was 1508. The market capitalization of the company is 41,697.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 686.35. The BSE volume for the day was 63,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is at 1537.8. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.7, suggesting a decrease of 2.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 63,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was 1546.55.

