KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1520.25 and closed at ₹1546.55. The high for the day was ₹1553.45 and the low was ₹1508. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,697.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹686.35. The BSE volume for the day was 63,890 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is at ₹1537.8. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 63,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1546.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!