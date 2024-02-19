KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1650.15, reached a high of ₹1682.65, and a low of ₹1643.95, before closing at ₹1642.35. The market capitalization was ₹45359.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1764 and the low was ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 36246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.