Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1540.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1535 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1537.8 and closed at 1540.5. The stock reached a high of 1545.5 and a low of 1487.25. The market capitalization of the company is 41,618.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6, while the 52-week low is 686.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1540.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 27,205 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1540.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.