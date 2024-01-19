KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1537.8 and closed at ₹1540.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1545.5 and a low of ₹1487.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,618.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6, while the 52-week low is ₹686.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,205 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1540.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 27,205 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1540.5.