KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1494.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1500.05 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1500 and closed at 1494.25. The stock reached a high of 1519 and a low of 1490. The market capitalization of the company is 41122.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6, while the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the day was 77261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1494.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 77,261. The closing price for the shares was 1,494.25.

