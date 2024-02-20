Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 1673.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1631.65 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at 1697.85 and closed at 1673.4 on the last day. The high for the day was 1697.85 and the low was 1620.6. The market capitalization stood at 44,239.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1764 and 740.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1673.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 24,822 shares with a closing price of 1,673.4.

