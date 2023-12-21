Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Faces Stock Price Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1467.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1465.85 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1509.4 and closed at 1500.05. The stock reached a high of 1545 and a low of 1454.9. The market capitalization of the company is 40,162.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1465.85, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1467.6

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1465.85. There has been a slight decrease of -0.12% in the stock price. The net change is -1.75.

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months23.16%
6 Months38.02%
YTD108.36%
1 Year108.33%
21 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1465, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹1500.05

Based on the current data of KPIT Technologies stock, the price is 1465. There has been a percent change of -2.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -35.05, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

21 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1500.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of KPIT Technologies on the BSE was 61,568 shares. The closing price for the day was 1500.05.

