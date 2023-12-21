KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Faces Stock Price Decline

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1509.4 and closed at ₹1500.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1545 and a low of ₹1454.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40,162.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,568 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1465.85. There has been a slight decrease of -0.12% in the stock price. The net change is -1.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.52%
|3 Months
|23.16%
|6 Months
|38.02%
|YTD
|108.36%
|1 Year
|108.33%
Based on the current data of KPIT Technologies stock, the price is ₹1465. There has been a percent change of -2.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -35.05, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day of trading, the volume of KPIT Technologies on the BSE was 61,568 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1500.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!