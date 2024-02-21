Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Drop as Investors React to Quarterly Earnings Disappointment

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1631.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1619.3 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1659.85 and closed at 1631.65. The stock reached a high of 1659.85 and a low of 1609.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at 43904.57 crore. The 52-week high for KPIT Technologies is 1764 and the 52-week low is 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 66484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1619.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1631.65

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1619.3 with a decrease of 0.76% in percentage change and a net change of -12.35.

21 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1631.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 66,484 shares with a closing price of 1631.65.

