KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1448.6 and closed at ₹1467.6. The stock achieved a high of ₹1524.95 and a low of ₹1424.5 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹41549.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1639.6 and its 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 165,942 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1515.6, which represents a 3.27% increase. The net change in the stock price is 48 points.
