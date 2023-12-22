Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.27 %. The stock closed at 1467.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515.6 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1448.6 and closed at 1467.6. The stock achieved a high of 1524.95 and a low of 1424.5 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is 41549.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1639.6 and its 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 165,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1515.6, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹1467.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1515.6, which represents a 3.27% increase. The net change in the stock price is 48 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1467.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 165,942. The closing price of the shares was 1467.6.

